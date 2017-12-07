CRIME WATCH

Posted on 07 December 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 21: A woman reported that someone accessed her online bank account and then fraudulently transferred more than $3,300 to two different accounts. The incident was reported at 4570 NE 1 Ave.

Nov. 21: A woman reported her home at 367 S. Federal Hwy. broken into and said that someone stole her purse with credit cards, a Canadian driver’s license and $200.

Nov. 21: A woman reported that her home at 850 NE 50 Ct. was broken into and an Xbox and laptop were stolen.

Nov. 21: A woman reported her bicycle stolen from 1959 SE 3 St.

Nov. 21: A man reported his vehicle stolen from 501 E. Sample Rd.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 15: An unsuspecting person received notification from three different entities that he was a victim of identity theft. A bank, DMV and the post office notified him in the 2800 block of NE 23 Ave. of suspicious activities.

Nov. 17: A subject attempted to take items and got into an altercation with the manager of the store at the 3580 block of N. Federal Hwy. who pushed him as he was attempting to recover those items. There was no loss of property.

Nov. 17: Someone opened fraudulent bank accounts in a victim’s name and attempted to change the bank account address from his address in the 2600 block of NE 24 St. The transactions amounted to $1,944.