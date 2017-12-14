CRIME WATCH

Posted on 14 December 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 1: A man reported that someone stole his ATM cash withdrawal from the ATM dispenser while he was distracted. The incident was reported at 1031 S. Military Tr.

Dec. 1: A victim reported that a man he knows as Greg stole his car. The incident was reported at 1421 NW 45 St.

Dec. 3: A person entered an open garage door at 832 SE 13 Ave. and stole a mountain bike.

Dec. 4: Someone stole a trailer with two motorcycles inside from the Extended Stay motel parking lot at 1200 SW 11 Way.

Dec. 4: A loss prevention officer reported that a former employee of Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. stole $5,759 worth of cell phones.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 17: A victim was going to perform painting services for a subject and placed his cell phone on an irrigation station outside the residence at 3111 NE 27 Ave. When he went to retrieve it, it was missing.

Nov. 17: A subject was trespassed from a property at 3780 NE 27 Ave.

Nov. 18: Witnesses said they saw a subject throw three pieces of an alligator out of a vehicle and there were also small packages that appeared to be ice in a canal near 4920 NE 25 Ave.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER