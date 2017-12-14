CRIME WATCH

Posted on 14 December 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 1: A man reported that someone stole his ATM cash withdrawal from the ATM dispenser while he was distracted. The incident was reported at 1031 S. Military Tr.

Dec. 1: A victim reported that a man he knows as Greg stole his car. The incident was reported at 1421 NW 45 St.

Dec. 3: A person entered an open garage door at 832 SE 13 Ave. and stole a mountain bike.

Dec. 4: Someone stole a trailer with two motorcycles inside from the Extended Stay motel parking lot at 1200 SW 11 Way.

Dec. 4: A loss prevention officer reported that a former employee of Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. stole $5,759 worth of cell phones.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 17: A victim was going to perform painting services for a subject and placed his cell phone on an irrigation station outside the residence at 3111 NE 27 Ave. When he went to retrieve it, it was missing.

Nov. 17: A subject was trespassed from a property at 3780 NE 27 Ave.

Nov. 18: Witnesses said they saw a subject throw three pieces of an alligator out of a vehicle and there were also small packages that appeared to be ice in a canal near 4920 NE 25 Ave.