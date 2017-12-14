HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Posted on 14 December 2017 by LeslieM

A Civil War Christmas:

An American Musical Celebration

Friday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

“A Civil War Christmas” (known as the American version of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”) weaves a tapestry of fictional and historical characters, such as President and Mrs. Lincoln – together with holiday music, marches, hymns and spirituals of the period – to tell a story of companionship and communal hope arising from one of our nation’s darkest hours. This is a delight for people of all ages and contains many of the classic Christmas songs that we all know and love. The show will continue to Sat. Dec. 23. Students, $15, adults, $35.To purchase tickets, visit ccpompano.org/event/a-civil-war-christmas .

21st Annual Holiday in the Park

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mitchell Moore Park

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free family holiday event. Lots of entertainment and games for kids. Free toys and food for registered families. For more information, e-mail passtheblessings@bellsouth.net.

“Celebrate Children’s Christmas”

Saturday Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Visit from their Santa Claus (arrives at 12:30 p.m.) delivering gifts for the children, photo opportunity and much more attractions for the family. Includes a delicious snack and lunch! For more information, call the office at 954-427-0222, Katia at 561-674-4864 or e-mail communitych1920@gmail.com.

Winter Frost Festival

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highlands Community Center

511 NE 44 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield for an afternoon full of wintery fun! Their annual celebration of the season features food, games, music, refreshments and holiday treats. Event is free. For more information, call 954-429-1847.

Cookies & Milk with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 16, 3 to 5 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

SW corner of Federal Highway & Copans Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Santa will read kids a story and eat cookies with them. Holiday activities and giveaways too. Don’t miss Paws & Claus on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a chance for your precious pets to get a photo with Santa too.

Free Chanukah Concert

Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Sanborn Square, Downtown Boca Raton

72 N. Federal Hwy,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The community is invited to a free Chanukah Concert starring Yoel Sharabi. The event will feature a Menorah Lighting Ceremony with local dignitaries and free hot latkes. The event is co-sponsored by Boca Beach Chabad and the Boca Raton Bowl. For more information, call 561-394-9770.

Christmas Lights Tour

Monday, Dec. 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Get into the Glow of the Holiday. Join as they cruise through Tradewinds Park Christmas Light Exhibit and tour local neighborhoods. Adults: $5, Children 12 & under: $2. For more information, call 954-480-4481.

Books & Toys and Ice Cream Social

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Center

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Please join Commissioner Gloria Battle and the City of Deerfield Beach in a Book and Toy drive for children less fortunate in our community. A book and toy will be handed out at the event, which includes ice cream. Collection bins will be available at City Hall located at 150 NE 2 Ave. and Constitution Park, located at 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd., in Deerfield Beach. All residents and local organizations are encouraged to help in this effort by donating new, unwrapped books and toys. The city will be collecting the items until Friday, Dec. 15. For more information, contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4263.