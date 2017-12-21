HAPPENINGS

Posted on 21 December 2017 by LeslieM

Exercise Classes

Thursday, Dec. 21, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Steeple on the Beach (Briggs Hall)

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Zumba Gold: Beginners welcome! Low impact. Improve your flexibility, focus & overall movement. Silver Sneakers free! Walk-ins: $7 a class! Classes continue every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. For more information and to sign up, call Angel at 954-224-0886.

A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration

Friday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

“A Civil War Christmas” (known as the American version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”) weaves a tapestry of fictional and historical characters, such as President and Mrs. Lincoln – together with holiday music, marches, hymns, and spirituals of the period – to tell a story of companionship and communal hope arising from one of our nation’s darkest hours. This is a delight for people of all ages and contains many of the classic Christmas songs that we all know and love. The show will continue throughout the day with more shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will continue to Sat. Dec. 23. To purchase tickets, visit ccpompano.org/event/a-civil-war-christmas .

Bill Hartmann performs

Saturday, Dec. 23, 9 p.m.

American Rock Bar & Grill

1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

With special guests Gloria, Steve Minotti, Lina Marquez and Mitch Clarvit. For more information, call 954-428-4539.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment just south of Hillsboro Boulevard at the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.