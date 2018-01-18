CRIME WATCH

Posted on 18 January 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 2: A woman reported that someone stole her iPhone from the counter of a business at 3601 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Jan. 2: Someone stole a business work trailer from the parking lot of Xpress Elevator at 1717 SW 1 Way.

Jan. 2: A woman was seen stealing a Medela freestyle breast pump valued at $380 from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy.

Jan. 2: A woman reported that someone broke into her car parked at 5353 N. Dixie Hwy. and stole a purse.

Jan. 3: Someone entered a woman’s vehicle parked at 506 NW 2 Ave. and stole a fanny pack with a Florida Driver’s license and $500.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 18: Someone stole a laser ornament and a 50-ft. extension cord from in front of a residence at 3215 NE 27 Terr.

Dec. 25: Police spotted a male subject sleeping in front of a business at 2432 N. Federal Hwy. He was found to be in possession of two small bags of marijuana and was taken into custody.

Dec. 25: A loose dog was reported in the neighborhood and was picked up by animal control at 2640 NE 52 Ct. The owner was located and recovered the dog.