Posted on 01 February 2018 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

(More pics coming soon)

Now, this event was worth the drive! Glitz and glamour took over downtown Delray Jan. 24 to 28 for the Delray Beach Fashion Week. There were fashion shows, a hair show, a Stiletto Race, shopping event and more. Proceeds for the event benefited the Achievement Centers for Children and Families and the Arts Garage’s educational programming for children. The week showcased 40 retailers, 11 hair salons and 80 models in this 5th annual event. The last day was the time to shop for all the fashions featured during the week, but the real culminating event was the Swim & Surf Runway Show. Emcees Suzanne Boyd, anchor from CBS 12, and Jule Guaglardi, owner

of Roxy Lulu, talked about the fashions while the models strutted their stuff in front of media, VIPs, fashion fans and the rest of the public who happened by after enjoying everything downtown Delray has to offer. The event overall really showcased all of the fashions that can be

found in downtown. There also was a great promotional video by VUP media shown before the show began.

Participants included retailers Amanda Johnson Studio, Antica Sartoria, Aqua Swimwear,

Beverly Hills Boutique, Blings & Things, C.Orrico, Charleston Shoe Co., Coco & Co., DeBilzan

Gallery, Elektrik Boutique, Gallery at Studio 5, Glavidia: by Glavidia Alexis, Greenlines,

Haystacks, House of Zen Dali, Hy Pa – Hy Ma, Kismet Village, LoveRich Boutique, LF Delray

Beach, Morley, Nina Raynor, Oh My Bod, Patchington, Periwinkle, Petite Connection, Private

Jewelers, Ramona La Rue, ROXYLULU, Sara Campbell, Sequin/Biba, South Ocean Beach

Shop, Spice, Sunday State Style, Swatches & Rags, The Drop In Surf Shop, The House of Perna,

The Sandy Shoppe, Tommy Bahama, Vince Canning Shoes, Who’s Karen Boutique and hair

salons B. Calvin Smart, Glavidia Hair Studios, In the Grove Hair Studio, Odeon Salon,

PURSTRANDS, Salon EscapeE, The Sandy Shoppe, ShearLuck Salon, Tammy Benz, Tipsy

Salon Bar, Upper Cutz Barber Shop & Salon.

The event was sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Karma Palm Beach, which had its Karma Reveros on

display, and Ormonde Productions; Gold Sponsors In the Grove Hair Studio, Victoria DeSilvio

Group, VUP Media, Grimes Events & Party Tents; Silver Sponsors 236 Fifth Avenue Delray

Beach, Comcast Spotlight, Glavidia Hair Studios, Purstrands, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sandy

Shoppe, Shearluck Salon, Tipsy Salonbar, LivingFLA.com, Parisi Events; Bronze Sponsors

Delray Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, Park View Realty, The Colony Hotel & Cabana Club,

Che!, Mellow Mushroom, Old School Square Fieldhouse, Cockspur Rum, Iceberg Vodka and

Deluxe Properties.