HAPPENINGS

Posted on 15 February 2018 by LeslieM

52 Deerfield Moments

Thursday, Feb. 15, 5 to 9 p.m.

Old School House (Next to City Hall)

323 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The final 26 moments (out of 52) have been completed — pictures of moments in the history of the city set up on canvases with info. Light refreshments served. Donations encouraged. For information, call 954-429-0378.

DBICA meeting

Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church / Educational Center

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Speakers: David Miller, CPRP, director, Parks & Recreation Dept.; Jessica Shuler, of the Center for Active Aging. Deerfield Beach Island Community Association (DBICA) represents property owners east of the Intercoastal Waterway and from SE 10 Street north to the Boca Raton city line. They meet the third Thursday of the month. For more information, visit www.dbica.com.

Fish Fry

Friday, Feb. 16, 5 to 8 p.m.

St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Parish Hall

380 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy beer- battered Cod, Syracuse Salt Potatoes and homemade coleslaw for only $10 ($5 for kids). Eat in or take-out. Tickets available at the door. Also March 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Pompano Pier Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Feb. 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fishing Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Bring your blanket and/or folding chair and buy some great food. Entertainment, full bar. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Tiger Trail Festival

Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

E. Pat Larkins Center

520 MLK Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Live music, entertainment, cultural foods, art displays, kids zone, vendors. Fun for everyone! For more information, call 954-786-4585.

Lenten services

• Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Sundays – Holy Communion at 10 a.m. , Fridays – Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m., Sat. Feb. 17 – One-Day Retreat – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 954-695-0336

• Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

(free, open to community, all services by Rev. Dr. James W. Legge)

• Worship & Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 21 to Wednesday, March 21, noon to 1 p.m., includes guest speakers

• Seasonal Concert: Saturday, March 17, 3 p.m., with guest musicians, held in the Sanctuary

• Palm Sunday: March 25, 10 a.m., in the Sanctuary, Palm Procession and music by the Chancel Choir featured

• Maundy Thursday Communion: Thursday, March 29, 7 p.m.

• Good Friday “Vigil:” Friday, March 30, 12 to 1 p.m.

[Easter: Sunday, April 1, 10 a.m., in Sanctuary]