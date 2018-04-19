CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 April 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 3: A man reported that someone stole money from him at 1101 S. Military Tr.

April 3: A woman reported that a woman who is her neighbor hit her on the head with a glass bottle during a fight. The incident was reported at 5321 NE 10 Ave.

April 3: A man said that a man he knows stole $300 from him at 321 NW 39 St.

April 6: A man reported that a scooter was stolen from his home at 1324 S. Deerfield Ave.

April 6: A woman reported that a phone was stolen from a package delivered to her home by Amazon at 41 Deer Creek Rd.

Lighthouse Point

March 22: The victim brought his vehicle to a mechanic at 2733 NE 28 St. who said it looked like the ABS wires had been cut.

March 22: The victim last recalled seeing his wallet at a store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. It contained $5 in cash, an ID card, social security card and a debit card. The loss was $20.

March 31: A pair of keys was located and dropped off at the police department at 2000 NE 36 St.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER