CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 April 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 3: A man reported that someone stole money from him at 1101 S. Military Tr.

April 3: A woman reported that a woman who is her neighbor hit her on the head with a glass bottle during a fight. The incident was reported at 5321 NE 10 Ave.

April 3: A man said that a man he knows stole $300 from him at 321 NW 39 St.

April 6: A man reported that a scooter was stolen from his home at 1324 S. Deerfield Ave.

April 6: A woman reported that a phone was stolen from a package delivered to her home by Amazon at 41 Deer Creek Rd.

Lighthouse Point

March 22: The victim brought his vehicle to a mechanic at 2733 NE 28 St. who said it looked like the ABS wires had been cut.

March 22: The victim last recalled seeing his wallet at a store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. It contained $5 in cash, an ID card, social security card and a debit card. The loss was $20.

March 31: A pair of keys was located and dropped off at the police department at 2000 NE 36 St.