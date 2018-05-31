CRIME WATCH

Posted on 31 May 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 14: A man reported his Honda Civic stolen overnight from 490 Lock Rd.

May 15: A man reported his air compressor stolen from his pickup truck at 4710 NE 2 Terr.

May 15: A man reported his FedEx package stolen from his home at 1240 SW 6 Ave.

May 18: A man said his paycheck was rerouted to another account. The incident was reported at 201 E. Sample Rd.

May 19: It was reported that a scooter was taken from 1173 SE 14 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

April 27: A loose dog was found at 2400 NE 26 St. and brought to the police department. The dog did not have a collar. The dog did have a microchip; however, it was unregistered.

April 29: A wallet was found at 2845 Marina Cir. and was turned over to police.

April 29: Police responded to a disturbance at a restaurant at 4850 N. Federal Hwy. where a customer was in an argument over service he received. He was told that he could face arrest if he returned.