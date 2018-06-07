HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 June 2018 by LeslieM

Kick Off to Summer

Friday, June 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park Center

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Kick off the summer season with an evening full of family-friendly fun, food and entertainment! There will be a huge Beach Ball drop with thousands being released and one special beach ball that will contain a prize. Additionally, there will be a kid zone with interactive activities, including an inflatable paddle boat jungle ride, plus live musical entertainment provided by JM & the Sweets and The Polar Boys. The event and activities are free. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Pineapple Jamboree

Friday, June 8, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Locally crafted pineapple beer, food, tequila and rum tastings, and a Caribbean buffet. There will be a Steel Drum Band, raffles, prizes and games. The attire is casual Caribbean. All new this year is their “pineapple queen.” This year’s recipient is Debbie McCarty, who will be crowned at the event and given a sash, a bejeweled crown, a dozen yellow roses and a gift basket. Next year, everyone gets to nominate someone that they think best exemplifies this spirit, and the winner will be crowned at next year’s event by this year’s queen. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. For more information, contact Connie Davis at 954-941-2940 x205 or visit www.pineapplejamboree.com .

Save the Date :

Super Dads Breakfast

Saturday, June 16, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Highlands Community Center

511 NE 44 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Please come and enjoy a yummy breakfast and crafts this morning with your children with a Super Hero themed breakfast. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Downtown Drive Car Show

Sunday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mizner Park

327 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Great way to spend Father’s Day with dad! More than 100 cars, including antiques, classics, street rods, custom builds, race cars, sports cars, imports, hand-built cars and one-of-a-kind autos from 1900 to present day will line the streets of Mizner Park. Admission is free. Proceeds from car show entry fees and donations benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.

Meet… Mingle… Dine… Dance

Wednesday, June 20, 6 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Benefits Deerfield Beach Historical Society. “Rockin’ in the Tropics” with the Jimmy Stowe Band (Island Music). “Honoring people in the Community” awards. Silent auction. Cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and a scrumptious dinner buffet. The attire is island themed. Cost is $70 per person. RSVP by June 15 , by emailing judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com, or call 561-299-8684.

ABC Safe Boating Course

Begins Tuesday, June 26, starting at 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064