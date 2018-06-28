HAPPENINGS

Posted on 28 June 2018 by LeslieM

Charlotte Burrie Community Center groundbreaking

Thursday, June 28, 10 a.m.

2669 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

The City of Pompano Beach invites you to the groundbreaking ceremony for the Charlotte Burrie Community Center. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony. For more information, call 954-612-1035.

Car Show

Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy a car show hosted by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. For more information, call 954-429-0378.

Go on a trip with Deerfield Woman’s Club!

Head out with a bunch of great gals and guys too on an adventure in a motor coach! The first trip will be on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Hutchinson Island. Includes a round trip motor coach, tour of the Elliot Museum and lunch at Kyle G’s on the beach and more. $70. The second trip will be a Tour through Miami on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Includes round trip on the motor coach (including a tip to the driver and tour guide), a visit to the Holocaust Museum, Little Havana, Coconut Grove, South Beach and to Bayside Marketplace for lunch on your own. $47. RSVP and pay a.s.a.p. To sign up or for more questions, call Sally at 954-427-2175. If no answer, leave a message and she will call you back!

Boy George & Culture Club

Sunday, July 1, 6:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater Tickets

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey will also be there. To purchase tickets, visit www.theamppompano.org .

Palm Aire Farmer’s Market

Tuesday, July 3, Noon to 7 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

This international food Farmer’s Market will include local artisans and growers. Multi-cultural cuisines will be represented including fruits, vegetables, BBQ, Indian, Greek, Venezuelan, soups, organics, street foods, local honeys & a whole lot more! For more information, call 954-786-4590.

Free Jazz concert!

Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m.

DoubleTree at Hilton Hotel

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Jazz Ambassadors, the United States Army Field Band is a 19-member ensemble, formed in 1969. Their repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary Jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland and patriotic selections. Organized by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society. Donations accepted. For information, e-mail judiofdfb@gmail.com or Emily Lilly at elilly707@aol.com, or call 954-429-0378. See more, Pg. 16.