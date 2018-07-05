CRIME WATCH

Posted on 05 July 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

June 19: A man reported that his car was involved in an accident. Immediately following the accident someone stole shoes valued at $65 from his car. The incident was reported at 631 Anderson Cir.

June 19: A man reported that someone broke into his vehicle and stole $2,400 worth of tools at 3901 NW 9 Ave.

June 19: A woman reported that she paid $10,286 to an electrical contractor for work that was never done. The incident was reported at 4314 NW 9 Ave.

June 19: A man was arrested and charged with felony theft and two active warrants at Marshalls at 3852 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

June 19: A woman reported that someone stole her vehicle from an apartment parking lot at 466 Lock Rd.

Lighthouse Point

June 6: The manager said a subject was walking around the store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. for an hour. The subject then went into a bathroom and ate food. He told police he forgot his debit card and was waiting for his girlfriend to arrive to pay for it. The girlfriend arrived a short time later and paid for the items.

June 6: A subject took food items and left the store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. The subject was apprehended outside the store and the food valued at $4 was recovered.

June 6: A male subject stole items from the store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. and fled without paying for them.