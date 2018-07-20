Costume World to move

Posted on 20 July 2018 by LeslieM

Sprouts coming in

By Rachel Galvin

You may have noticed a big sign on Costume World announcing a liquidation sale. They are closing their location on 950 S. Federal Hwy. in Deerfield Beach after 27 years due to what they said was a dramatic increase in rent. But, they will be moving to a new location, a newly renovated production facility in Pompano Beach. After July 22, Costume World will be located at 2313 NW 30 Pl., in Pompano Beach. But they are opting out of the retail end of the business to a more specialized costuming experience. Sprouts Farmers Market will be taking over their Deerfield Beach location. [No word on when the actual opening of Sprouts will be yet. See more about Sprouts below].

“My headquarters has been in Deerfield Beach for such a long time, and while I’m disappointed that the new landlord has doubled the rent at our current home, forcing this move, I am extremely excited about creating a dynamic new home in an expansive state-of-the-art facility that will better serve our clients,” said Costume World Founder and CEO Marilynn Wick.

Did you know that behind the retail portion of Costume World, there is a huge inventory of costumes and accessories? This is where they pull from when theaters from all over the country look to them for wardrobe. They even have seamstresses on-hand to get the costumes ready for use. They have been in the business for 40 years and they house the biggest collection of Broadway costumes in the world. This aspect of the business will be moving to the new expanded location in Pompano. There, they will be providing a VIP costume experience for locals who want to create a “dazzling impression during the social season.”

“We are thrilled to centralize our costume business,” said Wick, “It is going to be an amazing experience, including 30,000 sq. ft. of hanging costumes, a costume production area, a wig production area and VIP rooms, in addition to a rehearsal hall for The Wick Theatre productions.” [The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum is located 7901 N. Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton].

“Our inventory will always be available to customers and event planners in our community. Our new home will have an impressive showroom where customers can consult with our expert costumers by appointment. The ‘packaged’ costume industry has been essentially taken over by Amazon, so we are adapting to highlight our unique strengths, including dramatic and unusual costumes and accessories,” said Wick.

The moving sale at Costume World’s current home on Federal Highway is in full swing, offering clearance prices on costumes, headpieces and accessories, including wigs, masks and costume lingerie.

“This is a great chance for local designers and event professionals to get some fabulous costume pieces at incredible prices,” continued Wick, adding that the sale will end when the doors officially close on July 22. Find out more about Costume World at www.costumeworld.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

You may not have heard of Sprouts Farmers Market. They are headquartered in Arizona but operate more than 200 stores in 16 states. They already operate five stores in Florida. They are adding stores in Naples, Clearwater, Oviedo, Winter Park and Wellington, in addition to this Deerfield location.