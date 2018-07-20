Luigi Di Roma Tuscan Wine Dinner

Posted on 20 July 2018 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

On July 9, Luigi Di Roma Ristorante & Lounge, located at 718 S. Federal Hwy., in Deerfield, had its very first wine dinner. Luciano Castiello, an official wine ambassador and educator for Banfi Wines, came all the way from Italy to talk about the wines. Alan Siegel, Key Account Manager for Republic National Distributing Company, also was in attendance.

As people tried course after course, each was paired with a different Banfi wine and, with wit and charm, Castiello talked a bit about the different types and about the company history. Among the courses were Zucchini Blossoms and fried calamari, paired with Maschio Rosé Prosecco. Next was the delicious charred octopus salad, atop arugula and cannellini beans [the best octopus this reporter has ever had]. It was paired with a crisp and refreshing San Angelo Pinot Grigio. It was followed by the primo piatto (first course), which was Fungi Misti Pappardelle, a combination of rich wild mushrooms with a delicious sauce served over Pappardelle pasta, paired with a Rosso di Montalcino. Then came the secondo piatto (second course, usually a meat course). Guests were served a gigantic braised lamb shank, which had been slow-cooked over roasted potatoes, carrots and fennel. [This reporter tried a delicious chicken marsala. It was a huge portion!]. The night was finished off with a flaky pear tart with the last wine, a Cum Laude.

Luigi Di Roma’s owner’s Al and Kristine Bova were actually visiting Italy and elsewhere in Europe when the event took place. Managing Partner Johnny Vicari pulled off a wonderful night. Bravo to the whole staff, including Executive Chef Josh Welch!

Luigi Di Roma has a full menu, large wine list and a full bar. They often have live entertainment. See their website for entertainment calendar. They are open Monday to Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from11 a.m. to 9 p.m.