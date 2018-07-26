HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 July 2018 by LeslieM

Paper Mache Pots Workshop

Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This workshop will show the basics of Paper Mache. Give old magazines, junk mail and other unwanted papers a new lease on life. Transform simple materials into functional works of art. An optional workshop the following Saturday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will teach how to hand paint your bowls or pots made the previous week. (Paper Mache needs multiple days to dry before it can be painted). The class includes all materials and no experience is necessary. Space available for 12 students. Ages 16+. $30.

Neighborhood Brunch

Sunday, July 29, 11:15 a.m.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Meet our neighbors! All are invited. Sundays: Worship Service; Adult and Youth Bible Studies. Wednesdays: Morning Prayer. Monthly: Book Club; Inquirer’s Club; Healing Service. For more information, call 954-695-0336.

Florida Panthers Reading Tour

Monday, July 30, 2 to 5 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

A representative from the Florida Panthers will be reading to kids. Outside, there will also be a video game truck, cornhole, giant Jenga, and a prize wheel and giveaways, as well as their inflatable slapshot. For more information, visit www.floridapanthers.com/readingtour.

Palm Aire Farmer’s Market

Tuesday, July 31, Noon to 7 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

This international food Farmer’s Market will include local artisans and growers. There will be fruits & vegetables, as well as multicultural cuisines like Indian, Greek, Venezuelan and BBQ. There will also be soups, organics, street foods, local honeys & more! For more information, call 954-786-4590.

Save the Date :

District 4 Saturday Office Hours

Saturday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to noon

City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

District 4 Commissioner, Todd Drosky, will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4201.

Guided Butler House Tours

Saturday, Aug 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free tours, donations accepted. Also Aug 11 & 18.

B’nai B’rithTenants Association Fundraiser

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

B’nal B’rith Apartments

299 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy food, beverages, goodies, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, raffle for flat screen TV, auction & more. Proceeds benefit tenants association. For more info., call 954-426-5577.

Upcoming Reunions:

• Pompano Beach Sr. High School

Class of ‘68 Golden 50th Reunion Weekend

Sept. 28-30

For info., e-mail cherryl.cook1050@att.net

• DBHS class of 1988 30th reunion

Oct. 12 & 13

For more info., visit www.payit2.com/fees?v=2 or e-mail dbhs1988@gmail.com.

Poster Contest — Seeking artists

The City of Deerfield Beach is looking for artists to design this year’s 39th Annual Festival of the Arts poster. This year’s theme is The Beach & Deerfield Beach Pier. The format should be 24 x 36 in. The poster art can be submitted to specialeventsDFB@gmail.com. Include name, phone number, e-mail address and type of medium used. Deadline is Aug. 17.

Boca Raton Summer Series

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Doors open one hour before each concert. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Chairs will also be available to rent for $5 (cash only). Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside the venue. No outside food or beverages are allowed. All shows are rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, car pool and use free parking at City Hall and the Boca Raton Library. Events are free and open to the public.

• Dreams: Crystal Visions — Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Friday, July 27, 8 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Shindig Band will also perform.

• Purple Madness — Prince Tribute

Friday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m.

• Turnstiles — Billy Joel Tribute

Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.