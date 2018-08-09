HAPPENINGS

Posted on 09 August 2018 by LeslieM

Pre-school Open House

Thursday, Aug. 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Tour the classroom and meet the staff. They have certified staff, low teacher/child ratio, art & music, a computer lab, developmentally appropriate curriculum and a nurse on the premises. There will be refreshments and free babysitting. For more information, call 954-480-4473.

Splash in Space

Friday, Aug. 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

Splash Adventure

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Activities include games, movies, Splash Water Park time, bounce house and prizes. Fee is $6/person (plus sales tax). Ages 12 months and under admitted free. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. For more information, call 954-357-5100.

Dive-in Movies — Coco

Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.

Houston/Sworn Pool at Mitchell Moore Park

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department invites you to cool off with a dip in the pool while you enjoy a featured flick. This is a free event. Snacks and refreshments will be available. For more information, call 954-786-4116

Save The Date :

Back To School Free Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 18 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Zion Missionary Baptist Church

125 SW 1 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free hair up-do’s for girls, haircuts for boys, free backpacks and free physicals. There will be free food and drinks. Event is sponsored by Wayne Barton.

B’nai B’rith Tenants Association Fundraiser

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

B’nal B’rith Apartments

299 SW 3 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy food, beverages, goodies, face painting, bounce house, pony rides, raffle for flat screen TV, auction & more. Proceeds benefit tenants association. For more info., call 954-426-5577.

Back to School Bash

Sunday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church “The Pink Church”

2331 NE 26 Ave,

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The Annual Blessing of the Teachers and Students followed by a Back to School Bash with lunch, games, scavenger hunts, raffles and a dance party.

Kiwanis Club 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Friday, Sept. 14, Noon

Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club

1400 SW 65 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33428

Registration starts at noon, T-Off will be at 1 p.m. followed by an awards dinner, auction, $5000 50/50 raffle and much more. Your play in the tournament will help Kiwanis continue to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, BSO/PAL programs, books and reading rooms and more. For tournament info. and registration forms, or if you need additional information, call Henry at 954-242-6083.