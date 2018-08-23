CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 7: A man reported that someone entered his home at 4821 NW 18 Ave. The suspect then fled.

Aug. 7: A man reported that someone stole his trailer valued at $3,000 from 731 NE 42 St. The trailer was found to have been sold to a person in Hialeah for $750 and re-registered.

Aug. 11: A man said his home at 165 SW 5 Ct. was broken into and $800 stolen.

Aug. 11: A woman reported her wallet stolen from 200 NE 21 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

July 18: The property manager said there was damage to an exterior wall at 2400 N. Federal Hwy. The cost to repair was between $500 and $700.

July 22: The victim believes he lost his ring while working on his son’s truck at 2402 NE 27 St. The loss was $1,500.

July 23: A bank card was found at 4521 NE 22 Ave. and turned over to police.

