CRIME WATCH

Posted on 29 August 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 14: A woman reported that someone broke the passenger side of her car window with a brick at 1110 S. Military Tr. It was later determined that a wallet was stolen.

Aug. 14: A man reported that someone broke into his home at 1310 SW 10 Terr., and stole his television and speaker.

Aug. 14: A man reported that he was attacked and punched in the face by a man he knew at 399 SW 13 Pl.

Aug. 14: A woman reported that her cell phone was stolen. She believes it might have been stolen when she was among a group of friends. The incident was reported at 500 N. Deerfield Ave.

Aug. 14: Two vehicles were broken into at 131 N. Powerline Rd. In the first vehicle, a woman reported that someone smashed out a window and stole a Dell laptop computer valued at $2,000. In the second vehicle, a man reported that someone smashed out a window and stole a bag containing 75 pocket knives.

Lighthouse Point

July 29: An alarm sounded at the residence at 5130 NE 28 Ave. Police performed an area check and both the windows and the doors appeared secure.

July 29: A male subject was observed loitering in the area at 2900 N. Federal Hwy. and then left in a Toyota. The subject was gone when police arrived.

August 9: A male subject was observed loitering in the area at 2500 NE 36 St. and then possibly left in a Mini Cooper. The subject was gone when police arrived.

