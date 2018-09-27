CRIME WATCH

Posted on 27 September 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 11: A woman reported that she left her pink beach bag at 400 N. Ocean Dr. while she and her boyfriend went paddleboarding. When they returned, they found the bag had been stolen. It contained two iPhones valued at $1,000 each and a credit card.

Sept. 11: A woman reported that someone stole her vehicle tag at 498 NW 3 Way.

Sept. 11: The owner of Ted Conner Landscaping said lawn equipment was stolen from his trailer at 2371 SW 15 St.

Sept. 15: Someone entered a vehicle parked at 401 S. Powerline Rd. and stole a bookbag, shoes, shorts and a scooter key.

Sept. 15: Someone broke into a vehicle parked at 71 SE 21 Ave. and stole a purse with a passport and debit card.

Lighthouse Point

Sept. 8: The store manager observed a male subject leave the store pushing a shopping cart with clothing. The subject was located behind a nearby bank getting into a vehicle and the property was recovered.

Sept. 5: A local resident found a Labrador Retriever at 3280 NE 31 Ave. and held it until the owner was located.

Sept. 3: The store manager observed a male subject pushing a shopping cart with items and left the store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. without paying. The subject left in a vehicle. However, police conducted a traffic stop and the property, valued at $247.23 was recovered.