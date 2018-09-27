FLICKS: The next generation of A Star is Born, Connie Francis, James Keach and others to visit FLIFF 2018

Posted on 27 September 2018 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

Earlier this year, it was announced that there was going to be a remake of Scarface. There was wailing and gnashing of teeth for some critics, who thought the Al Pacino/Steven Bauer film was such a classic. What current film critics overlook is that the 1983 version was a remake of the Paul Muni/George Raft classic of 1932. Given the contrast of time and the gangster culture, perhaps it is time for another Scarface to reflect the culture of today.

With much Oscar buzz already, A Star is Born opens officially Oct. 5. This is the 4th adaptation of this story since 1937 and each time A Star is Born has been an Oscar contender. This time, Bradley Cooper (who also directs) and Lady Gaga portray the roles that have been portrayed by Frederick March & Mitzi Gaynor, Judy Garland and James Mason, and Barbara Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, respectively. The story is simple, entertaining and romantically tragic.

Before passing the torch to the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF), Savor Cinema will be hosting a unique birthday party for Mark Ferman this Friday, Sept. 28. A co-host for Popcorn Frights and Film Junkies, Ferman will host a screening of the Bruce Lee Classic Enter the Dragon. Prior to the screening, the award-winning Box of Chaco’s food truck will serve Asian dishes.

FLIFF has announced their opening night film at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for Friday, Nov. 2. A French farce with English subtitles, Return of the Hero stars Melanie Laurent and Jean Dujardin. Dujardin was introduced to the FLIFF filmgoers in 2011 when The Artist premiered, a film that went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture with Dujardin earning the Best Actor Award.

FLIFF has survived as a three decade old film festival because it balances the modern with the traditional. There will be a Florida emphasis this November with screenings of Caddyshack and Where the Boys Are. Known for singing the signature song, Connie Francis is expected to host the pool party at the Westin Ft. Lauderdale resort on Wednesday, Nov. 7. Other celebs are slated to appear at the fest too. (More on that soon).

James Keach will be one guest. He will be at the fest Nov. 14-15 and will screen his documentary Turning Point, a film about science being unpredictable. His last documentary was I’ll Be Me, about Glen Campbell’s last tour while battling Alzheimer’s Disease. A James Keach production usually garners award notice.