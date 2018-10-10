Boil Water Order Rescinded–Hillsboro Beach

Posted on 10 October 2018 by JLusk

The City of Hillsboro Beach has rescinded the Boil Water Order, which went into effect on 10/8. The reason for the order is that there was a main break. It is ok to use your water without boiling it now, according to the water department.

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER