HAPPENINGS

Posted on 17 October 2018 by LeslieM

Midnight Madness

Friday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to midnight

Island Water Sports

1985 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Help celebrate their 40th year anniversary with this popular event. Yes, Midnight Madness is back! There will be a huge sale on almost all items in the store. They will have a ramp jam, live music, a raffle and the IWS generations showcase. This year’s event benefits the Max Brown Foundation. For more information, call 954-427-4929.

Blessing of the Animals

Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 to 11 a.m.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

You and your pets are invited to their annual event in which they gather in their Memorial Garden to remember St. Francis and give thanks to God for our pets and all animals.

7th Annual Brazilian Festival

Sat. & Sun. Oct. 20 & 21, 11 a.m. gates open

Pompano Beach Community Park

820 NE 18 Ave. (NE 10 St. & US 1)

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy the art, culture, music and food of Brazil! For more information, call 305-803-0338 or e-mail info@brazilianfestpompano.org.

18th Annual Health & Wellness Expo

“Fit through the Ages”

Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Expo will include health screenings, vendors with “healthy” information and education for all ages. Free screenings include hearing, vision, skin cancer, balance, glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and stroke assessment. Walgreens will be administering Flu Shots. Bring your insurance card. The One Blood donor van and Broward Health Community Health Services HIV testing van will be on campus. Door Prizes, giveaways and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. For more information, call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4447.

Constitutional Amendments disscussion

Monday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.

Temple Beth Israel

201 S. Military Trail

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The League of Women Voters presents a discussion on the 13 Constitutional Amendments on this November’s ballot. All Florida voters are encouraged to attend.

Team Carly’s Cruisers fundraiser

Monday, Oct. 22

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

851 S. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Help raise some dough for Team Carly’s Cruisers for Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). Stop into Anthony’s and mention Team Carly’s Cruisers for 20 percent of all tracked Dine In or Take out to be donated to FARA. For more information, call 561-338-3028.

State of the City

Tuesday, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Greater Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Deerfield Beach for the 2018 State of the City. For corporate sponsorships, contact Denise Jordan at djordan@deerfieldchamber.com.

Save the Date :

Multi-Family Backyard “Garage” Sale

Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Bargain hunter delights. Antiques and collectables. Be a vendor ($20) or a shopper (free entrance). For application, call or e-mail Judithofdfb@gmail.com, 954-461-1152; or elilly707@aol.com 561-299-8684.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Sat. & Sun. Nov. 3 & 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Professionally juried fine art & fine craft show. All art is original and personally handmade. Event is free to attend. There will be an art competition for K-8 or ages 5-13.

Ranse Volleyball Classic

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the Beach (North of the pier)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The tournament is held annually to honor the memory of Ranse Jones, an avid and up-and-coming beach player who had an aneurysm rupture while playing an AVP Young Guns tournament in 2004. Ranse passed away several months later and this tournament is to raise funds for the North Broward Health Stroke Awareness Fund each year. The event is managed by the Dig The Beach series gang. Come join them for a fun weekend on the beach.

62nd Annual 150 Charity Dinner

Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sheltair Hangar of the Pompano Beach Airpark

1401 NE 10 St,

Pompano Beach, FL 33060