HAPPENINGS

Midnight Madness
Friday, Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to midnight
Island Water Sports
1985 NE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Help celebrate their 40th year anniversary with this popular event. Yes, Midnight Madness is back! There will be a huge sale on almost all items in the store. They will have a ramp jam, live music, a raffle and the IWS generations showcase. This year’s event benefits the Max Brown Foundation. For more information, call 954-427-4929.
Blessing of the Animals
Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 to 11 a.m.
Saint Peter’s Anglican Church
1416 SE 2 Terr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
You and your pets are invited to their annual event in which they gather in their Memorial Garden to remember St. Francis and give thanks to God for our pets and all animals.
7th Annual Brazilian Festival
Sat. & Sun. Oct. 20 & 21, 11 a.m. gates open
Pompano Beach Community Park
820 NE 18 Ave. (NE 10 St. & US 1)
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Enjoy the art, culture, music and food of Brazil! For more information, call 305-803-0338 or e-mail info@brazilianfestpompano.org.
18th Annual Health & Wellness Expo
“Fit through the Ages”
Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Center for Active Aging
227 NW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Expo will include health screenings, vendors with “healthy” information and education for all ages. Free screenings include hearing, vision, skin cancer, balance, glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and stroke assessment. Walgreens will be administering Flu Shots. Bring your insurance card. The One Blood donor van and Broward Health Community Health Services HIV testing van will be on campus. Door Prizes, giveaways and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. For more information, call the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4447.
Constitutional Amendments disscussion
Monday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.
Temple Beth Israel
201 S. Military Trail
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The League of Women Voters presents a discussion on the 13 Constitutional Amendments on this November’s ballot. All Florida voters are encouraged to attend.
Team Carly’s Cruisers fundraiser
Monday, Oct. 22
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
851 S. Federal Hwy.
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Help raise some dough for Team Carly’s Cruisers for Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). Stop into Anthony’s and mention Team Carly’s Cruisers for 20 percent of all tracked Dine In or Take out to be donated to FARA. For more information, call 561-338-3028.
State of the City
Tuesday, Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.
Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort
2096 NE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join the Greater Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Deerfield Beach for the 2018 State of the City. For corporate sponsorships, contact Denise Jordan at djordan@deerfieldchamber.com.
Save the Date:
Multi-Family Backyard “Garage” Sale
Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Historic Butler House
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Bargain hunter delights. Antiques and collectables. Be a vendor ($20) or a shopper (free entrance). For application, call or e-mail Judithofdfb@gmail.com, 954-461-1152; or elilly707@aol.com 561-299-8684.
Boca Raton Fine Art Show
Sat. & Sun. Nov. 3 & 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mizner Park Amphitheater
590 Plaza Real,
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Professionally juried fine art & fine craft show. All art is original and personally handmade. Event is free to attend. There will be an art competition for K-8 or ages 5-13.
Ranse Volleyball Classic
Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On the Beach (North of the pier)
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The tournament is held annually to honor the memory of Ranse Jones, an avid and up-and-coming beach player who had an aneurysm rupture while playing an AVP Young Guns tournament in 2004. Ranse passed away several months later and this tournament is to raise funds for the North Broward Health Stroke Awareness Fund each year. The event is managed by the Dig The Beach series gang. Come join them for a fun weekend on the beach.
62nd Annual 150 Charity Dinner
Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 to 10 p.m.
Sheltair Hangar of the Pompano Beach Airpark
1401 NE 10 St,
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
The Exchange Club of Pompano Beach will hold “A Night at the Races.” It will be a Derby Party with betting on old horse races to win prizes. There will be an open bar all night, buffet dinner, live band, dancing, TapSnap photo booth and contests for best hats and outfits. Fundraising activities including handicapped horse races, 50/50 raffle, wine wagon and booze cooler, 150 draw-down, and live, silent and Chinese auctions. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards local charities and community organizations, such as The Children’s Healing Institute, the Broward Children’s Center, the Boys & Girls Club, First Tee of Broward, Our Father’s House Soup Kitchen, Woodhouse, Dynamos, the DAV, Honor Flight and many more, along with providing student scholarships. Tickets can be purchased online only for $150 at www.bidpal.net/nightattheraces. No tickets will be sold at the door, so please purchase them early. Dress is Derby attire required. For more information, contact Joel Rask at 954-663-7751 or Donn Atkins at donn.atkins@gmail.com.