HAPPENINGS

Posted on 01 November 2018 by LeslieM

Empowering Veterans in the Workplace and our Community

Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Wyndham Deerfield Beach Hotel

2096 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Deerfield Chamber event. Join the conversation as they examine the critical task of understanding and unblocking the value of veterans. Guest speakers will be Molly Birkholm, Anthony Torres and Hiploito Arriaga. The program will kick-off with a powerful performance by Combat Hippies starring Torres and Arriaga.

Sister Cities Signing Ceremony

Friday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach and the Greater Pompano Beach Chapter of Sister Cities, Inc. will be hosting a signing ceremony to declare a Sister Cities relationship between the City of Pompano Beach and the Town of Termoli, Italy. Pompano Beach Mayor Lamar Fisher and Termoli Mayor Angelo Sbrocca will sign the agreement formally expressing authorized approval between the two cities.

Lecture and Book Signing

with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Friday, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic University Theatre

777 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Kennedy will be honored with the FAU Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters Making Waves Award. Tickets are $35, FAU faculty and staff is $10, FAU students are free. There will be a special Meet and Greet Reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Tickets for that are $100, which includes reception with Robert Kennedy, lecture and signed copy of “American Values.” Proceeds to benefit student scholarships in FAU’s Department of Political Science. To purchase tickets, visit https://fauevents.universitytickets.com/w/.

Miles for Smiles 2018

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. (check-in) to noon

Pompano Community Park

1660 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Race starts at 9 a.m. Stick around after the race to enjoy free food, awards, family fun activities, community vendors, raffles and more! General Admission ends Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m. Participants will receive walk-bag and T-shirt upon check-in. Walkers, runners, joggers, wheelchairs, strollers and well-behaved pets are welcome. More information: 954-295-4910 or e-mail myrnam@bcckids.org.

Beach Zumba

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m.

SE 9 Street Boardwalk

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Classes will be taught by experienced Zumba instructor Janet Ciccone and held on Mondays, Wednesdays & Saturday. You can register at the pier for $7 per class and $35 for a six class package. For more information, contact the Athletics Office at 954-480-4427.

Boca Raton Fine Art Show

Saturday, Nov. 3 & Sunday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Professionally juried fine art & craft show. All art is original and personally handmade. Event is open to the public. There will be an art competition for K-8 or ages 5-13. Free to attend.

Ranse Volleyball Classic

Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the Beach (North of the pier)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The tournament is held annually to honor the memory of Ranse Jones, an avid and up-and-coming beach player who had an aneurysm rupture while playing an AVP Young Guns tournament in 2004. Ranse passed away several months later and this tournament is to raise funds for the North Broward Health Stroke Awareness Fund each year. The event is managed by the Dig The Beach series gang.

62nd Annual 150 Charity Dinner

Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sheltair Hangar of the Pompano Beach Airpark

1401 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Exchange Club of Pompano Beach will hold “A Night at the Races.” It will be a Derby Party with betting on old horse races to win prizes. Open bar all night, buffet dinner, live band, dancing, TapSnap photo booth, and contests for best hats and outfits. Fundraising activities including handicapped horse races, 50/50 raffle, wine wagon and booze cooler, 150 draw-down, and live, silent and Chinese auctions. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards local charities and student scholarships. $150, purchase tickets at http://www.bidpal.net/nightattherace s. No tickets at the door. Derby attire required. For more information, contact Joel Rask at 954-663-7751 or Donn Atkins at donn.atkins@gmail.com.

“Showcase of the Arts”

Thursday, Nov. 8, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Find out about art classes offered. Items will be available for purchase. For more information, please call 954-480-4447.

District 3 Meeting

Thursday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Clubhouse

4791 NW 18 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Commissioner Bernie Parness invites all District 3 residents to attend. For more information, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263 or visit https://bit.ly/2yEO0fJ .

Save the d ate :

Memory & Blood Pressure Screenings

Friday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Facilitated by Kelly Gallo, Licensed Mental Health Counselor. They can connect you with important mental health education and support services. The Center for Active Aging offers transportation services. For more information, call 954-480-4449 or email kgallo@deerfield-beach.com

Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Nov. 19, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The meeting is open to the public. The program will be “Herbs, Vegetables, and Unusual Edibles” by Roland Gaudet. Then “Fun with Flowers” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. after the meeting. For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Deerfield Women’s Club Travels

• Thursday, Dec. 6

One day trip to South Beach and the Miami Waterfront. You will see the famous Wynwood Walls graffiti art area. Christmas season Bayside Boat Tour, lunch at Bubba Gumps and Bayside shopping “Miami Flair.” Cost is $70, all inclusive.

• Friday & Saturday, Jan. 11 & 12

Overnight stay to St. Augustine and Jacksonville.Alhambra Dinner Theatre and historic St. Augustine plus second day dinner at Hurricane Pattie’s on the water before going home. Cost is $253.

• Friday & Saturday, Feb. 22 & 23

Overnight in Ft. Myers. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to see “Guys and Dolls.”

Shopping and lunch on the beach at Parrot Key. Cost is $183 all inclusive.

There is limited seating still available for all trips. For more information, or if you would like to go on these trips, contact Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.

Semi-Annual Book Sale

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Book sale will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.) NO BOOK DONATIONS are accepted Sep. 30 to Nov. 12. Bring CASH. All proceeds support the library!