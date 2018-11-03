7th Annual Brazilian Festival

Posted on 03 November 2018 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

Every year, Pompano Community Park is packed with people for the annual Brazilian Festival. This year’s event, Oct. 20-21, had the same elements as other years but seemed even bigger. Kids were riding on the zipline, hopping on a mini ferris wheel or other rides, or rock climbing and sliding down a large inflatable slide. Adults were partaking in adult beverages or snacking on plenty of the Brazilian cuisine available while mingling through vendor booths. Everyone was getting into the Brazilian beat listening to multiple bands on the stage.

The stage artwork was designed with pop art by Valter de Morais, a Brazilian artist, who has been working on his art for 38 years. Today, he lives in Pompano. This was his first time at the festival and was asked to not only create art on the stage, but also had his own booth showing off not only his pop art pieces, but also a catalog of pictures of murals and other portraits on canvas. He also brought his 1962 Renault Dolphin with some of his artwork on the side.

“I came from Brazil, lived in Boston for three years and then moved to Florida,” said De Morais. “I have exhibitions all over the world. CJR Fine Arts in West Palm Beach is my agent…” he said, adding of the event, “I love it. It is beautiful … so many Brazilian people.”

The Brazilian channel CBTV streamed live from the event.

Barbara Parreiras, who was helping out the crew, said of the event, “It’s really nice. Brazil has all kinds of cultures.most think just of Samba and Carnival, but it’s not just that. The fact we can do professional [networking here], it’s a good way to support Brazilians.”

Hugo Neira, of Vista BMW & VW Pompano, who sponsored the event, added, “This is fun. We are trying to get our neighborhood to know about us.”