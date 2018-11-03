Casino Night 1920s style

Posted on 03 November 2018 by LeslieM

For Pompano Historical Society

By Rachel Galvin

The soiree began at the Pompano History Museum as guys and gals dressed to the nines in 1920s attire gathered. Once there, they were given a special key to get into the secret party (which happened to be right across the street at the Woman’s Club). An antique 1926 fire truck sat in front. Ladies greeted them at the door drinking tea and it was only the key that allowed them to step into the real “secret” event just like a Prohibition era speakeasy. Inside, Shane Lamar and his crew were pumping out the music while guests played casino games and enjoyed specialty cocktails, and bid on live and silent auction items using their tickets they won during playing games. They even auctioned off one of the rarest bourbons in the world, Pappy’s Van Winkle. Another Perfect Party served up dinner, which included a meat carving station, and Shanna Benson made cakes for the event too. Proceeds for this fundraiser benefit the historical society.

The joint was jumpin’ but the coppers found out and came in and everyone had to hide their hooch. They took away the man who said he was in charge, Thomas McMahon, Pompano Historical’s president. But it was all in good fun and he returned; but it made for quite the humorous spectacle.

McMahon, who is also running for a District 3 commission seat in Pompano, said, “The event is a great success. We have had great success from the community. It has been a tradition. Every year has been a different theme.”

“It’s fantastic,” said Jim Post, treasurer. “It brings a lot of people together to have a good time. It’s a great turnout.”

“This is the best venue we have had. This is our annual fundraiser besides the Highwaymen event in March. It helps preserve Pompano history,” said board member Jerry Bowman.