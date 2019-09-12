Edie & Official Secrets opens, Friday the 13th film plays

Posted on 12 September 2019 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

While in exile from Hurricane Dorian, I watched The White Tower on the TCM Channel, a forgotten film starring Glenn Ford, Alida Valli, Claude Rains, Sir Cedric Hardwicke and a very young Lloyd Bridges that was released in 1950. Filmed on the RKO Pathe Studio lot with some exterior shots on a mountain, the film is a fascinating character study about man vs. nature.

The concept of old woman vs. nature is the theme of Edie, being released tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 13, in our community. A seemingly simple British film with a running time of 102 minutes, Edie has much character and philosophical depth that echoes 20th Century literature like Thomas Merton’s The Seven Storey Mountain. (Available in libraries, this bookpresents the philosophical disciple of a monastic life, with one’s inner longing for an adventuresome life).

Having been a caretaker to her infirm husband for 30 years, Edie suffers from empty nest syndrome when her spouse passes away. Her children make arrangements for her to live in a retirement hotel, but Edie resists when she remembers her childhood dreams of climbing Mount Suilven in the Scottish Highlands.

Like any good Homeric adventure, there are villains and detours along the way. When she hires a personal guide, Edie learns to overcome her own shortcomings. Proving that it is never too late to learn, Edie is a beautiful epic.

Given the 18 year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks this week, it seems appropriate that Official Secrets also opens this week. This somber procedural details Katharine Gun’s (Keira Knightley) ordeal when she released classified information to the public. Under Orwellian legalese, Gun is prosecuted for treason.

Being a British film, Official Secrets is highly critical of both British and American governments during these early years of terrorist fears. With the exception of Gun’s plight (though well-played by Knightley’s understated performance), there is an odd emotional detachment to the events. Yet, Official Secrets is an important film that smartly debates censorship and the public’s right to know information.

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th. Expect a visit from Jason Voorhees, the boogie man who stalks teenagers that indulge in sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll music. Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan will be screening this Friday night at Savor Cinema in Ft. Lauderdale. Considered a lesser Jason Voorhees effort, this Friday the 13th flick is being presented by Popcorn Frights with their exploitative ethos worthy of a William Castle presentation. Beginning at 8 p.m. with a mere $10 admission, Popcorn Frights will provide a Pop Up Video Doom Room, a live interactive performance and Here Comes the Night, a Friday the 13th fan film.

Save the Date for the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival. It is scheduled for Nov. 1-17 at Savor Cinema at 503 SE 6 St. in Ft. Lauderdale. For more information, visit www.fliff.com.