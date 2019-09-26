Posted on 26 September 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 11: A woman reported her Honda Civic stolen from a parking lot at 4550 NW 18 Ave.

Sept. 12: It was reported that a vehicle was entered at 1771 NW 2 St. and credit cards were stolen. The credit cards were used at various locations.

Sept. 12: A woman reported her Toyota Prius stolen overnight from 466 Lock Rd.

Sept. 14: A woman reported her vehicle at 620 SE 10 St. broken into and her purse with credit cards stolen.

Sept. 14: A woman reported her car parked at 3851 NE 4 Terr. broken into and her purse, wallet, watch and driver’s license stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 28: Police responded to a delayed fraud that occurred at 4820 N. Federal Hwy. The employee said a fraudulent check was cashed by a former employee who was recently fired from the company. The employee was contacted and said she did not know how the $2,000 check was deposited into her account and would stop by the business to discuss it. She never did and her phone was turned off.

Aug. 28: Police responded to an audible alarm call in the cabana area at 2308 NE 30 Ct. A worker said he accidentally tripped the alarm while performing work there.

Aug. 28: Police responded to an alarm call of interior motion at 2331 NE 47 St. Police responded and found the home secure.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)