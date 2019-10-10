HAPPENINGS

Posted on 10 October 2019 by LeslieM

Fall Bowling League

Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Diamond Strikes Lane

2200 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Hosted by Pompano Beach Chamber. $20. Must pre-register. Free parking. For info., visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Florida International

Trade and Cultural Expo

Thursday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greater Ft. Lauderdale/

Broward County Convention Center

1950 Eisenhower Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

A unique opportunity to engage high level government leaders, international trade experts and delegations from around the world to participate in dialogues relating to international trade, foreign direct investment and culture. FITCE 2019 expects to attract over 1,500 attendees including approximately 250 international businesses and approximately 1250 local businesses, multi-cultural global trade representatives from over 63 countries, federal, state and local trade agencies & government leaders from around the world. For more information on international delegation packages or sponsorship opportunities, please communicate directly with Paola Isaac Baraya, Economic Development Specialist for International Trade, by calling 954-357-7894 or e-mail pisaac@broward.org.

Palm Beach County & South Florida Business Conference & Expo

Thursday, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.

Boca Raton Wyndham Resort

1950 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Featuring a Business to Business Trade Show, Medical Services & Healthcare, Hospitality Showcase, an International & Latin American Showcase, Real Estate & Developers Showcase, Venture Capital Forum and Social Media Extravaganza & VIP Networking. Raffle prizes. Bring 300 business cards — 100 for the exhibitors, 100 for the Exchange Booth, 100 for networking. $30 at the door, $15 in advance. For more information, call 561-683-8414 or visit www.SouthFloridaExpo.com .

Music under the Stars

Friday, Oct. 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Great Lawn

20 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for an evening of great music and entertainment .

Art in the Park

Saturday, Oct. 12, 5 to 9 p.m.

Sullivan Park

1633 Riverview Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Art vendors, music, food trucks, drinks and Tiki bar. Free event. (1st year event so low fee for art vendors). For more information, call 847-404-1120.

Barefoot Mailman Remembrance Day

Saturday, Oct. 12

Pick up & drop off:

Sands Harbor Resort and Marina

125 N. Riverside Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Come out for a fun day at the Hillsboro Lighthouse. Go to Sands Harbor to catch the boat. A current HLPS membership or a $35 per person transportation fee is required. Sails hourly from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

District 1 Saturday Office Hours

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to Noon

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

District 1 Commissioner Hudak will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis. To schedule an appointment, contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.

Film screening & talk

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m.

Deerfield/Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The local producers of Dead Ant will discuss and screen their non-rated movie. (parental advisory).

Postcard Club

Saturday, Oct. 12, noon to 3 p.m.

Old School House

323 NE 2 St. (Eller)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Buy, sell & see postcards, or bring your own.

Fall & Winter 2019 Concert series

Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441

Presenting Joseph Kingma as pianist performing Franz Liszt’s “Les Cloches de G;” Claude Debussy’s “Suite Bergamasque,” and Sergei Rachmanioff’s “13 Preludes, Op. 32.” General Admission is $20. 18 and under free. Reception to follow.

Trinity’s Fall Festival & Trunk-or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 13, 4 to 7 p.m.

Trinity Church

3901 NE 22 Ave., Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Come out for a night of fun including food, bounce house, carnival games, pumpkin crafts, face painting, cake walk, costume parade, sacred spooky stories, blood drive and silent auctions. For more information, call 954-941-8033 or visit www.trinitychurchlhp.com.

Kendra Scott event for Zonta

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mizner Park

411 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Come out and celebrate the newest seasonal launch at Kendra Scott. Enjoy sips, light bites and their newest winter collection. Ten percent of proceeds will directly benefit local community charities and student scholarships. Plus enjoy an exclusive 10 percent off discount during your shopping experience. Can’t make it?Phone orders are welcome. Call 561-430-2520.

Talk about Storytelling

Wednesday, Oct.16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Historical Society

217 NE 4 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out as Pompano Beach Historical Society welcomes Caren Schnur Neile, Ph.D., MFA, an affiliate professor at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, who specializes in storytelling studies. Not only will she share some stories of some local historic characters, she will tell you how to preserve your own family’s histories.Free program. Seating is limited. Please R.S.V.P. at www.pompanohistory.com.

Save the Date:

Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy a day of fun with the entire family! This festival event includes fun activities, such as picking out the perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, enjoying live entertainment, hay rides, tasty treats and more! For more information, visit www.dfb.city/fallfestival or contact the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429, or dfbspecialevents@deerfield-beach.com. Vendor applications available on their website.

8th Annual Brazilian Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pompano Beach Community Park

820 NE 18 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy Brazil’s art, culture, music and cuisine. Visit an outdoor circus featuring live performances of mascots welcoming kids during the day. The kids zone includes an inflatable playground with slides, moonwalks, waterfalls, obstacle courses, rides and games that will keep families busy all day. The amazing journey into Brazil’s art, culture, tradition and cuisine is the focus of the exhibitors’ zone. Experience a line-up that will include performances, fashion, cover and local bands, headliners and a closing musical act.General Admission: $5/day, $8/weekend pass; VIP: $45/day, $80/weekend pass. Free for children under the age of 13.

19th Annual Health and Wellness Expo

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 (Eller) St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Activities will include vendors with “healthy” information and education for all ages, flu shots administered by Walgreens, and free health screenings. The health screenings will check balance, blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, hearing, vision, stroke risk assessment, memory screening, HIV and skin cancer. There will be door prizes, giveaways and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase at affordable prices. For additional information, contact Robin Marzullo, 954-480-4446 or e-mail rmarzullo@dfb.city.

Kiwanis Golf Tournament

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. shotgun start

Pompano Municipal Golf Course

1101 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come out and support the Kiwanis in the 9th Annual Golf Tournament at Galuppi’s Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course. You can also sponsor a hole by purchasing a tee sign. Tee signs are $100 each and 100 percent of that goes to the kids in our community. If you would like to donate gift cards, hotel stays, event tickets, etc. are accepted. Registration fee is $125/individual or $500/Foursome. To register, mail payments to Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach, PO Box 1105, Deerfield Beach, FL 33443, or visit www.deerfieldbeachkiwanis.org. Make checks payable to Kiwanis Club of Deerfield Beach Charitable Foundation.

A Concert for Hope

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 to 6 p.m.

The Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

An afternoon of music to celebrate Cancer survivors and remember those we have lost. $10 donation to the American Cancer Society includes two luminaria bags for Nov. 2 Hope on the Beach event (See pg. 4). Call T.J. Eagen 954-592-3150.

Worth the Drive:

7th Annual Red Shield Redesign Bash

Friday, Oct. 11, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Galleria at Ft. Lauderdale

2414 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

Event attendees will have the opportunity to bid on their favorite redesigned and repurposed treasures plus there will be a variety of luxury silent auction items during the evening of food, drinks and fun. Proceeds will support the many shelter, feeding and case management programs at The Salvation Army of Broward County. This year’s design host committee is headed up by Bea Pila of B Pila Designs, Alena Capra of Alena Capra Design, Traci Miller of Miller Construction, Janie Micek and John-Paul Micek of Restore 818 Designer Homes and Rony Sarmiento of Havertys Furniture. The 2019 People’s Choice will be determined by those in attendance. $100 for general admission; $175 for VIP (includes priority seating and a pre-event cocktail reception), available at http://bit.ly/RedShieldReDesignBash2019. For more information, visit www.salvationarmyflorida.org/fortlauderdale/redesign or e-mail desiree.saunders@uss.salvationarmy.org.