Posted on 31 October 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 15: A woman reported that someone entered the bedroom of her apartment and stole two televisions. The incident was reported at 550 NE 44 St.

Oct. 15: A man said that while he was in a bank, someone broke into his car parked at 3000 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a black bank bag.

Oct. 15: A woman reported that her vehicle parked at 1110 S. Military Trl. was broken into and a wallet with credit cards, $10, a $400 check and a driver’s license were stolen.

Oct. 16: A man reported that he saw his car being stolen from a parking lot at 1074 S. Military Trl. He called 911 and the car was soon recovered. A suspect was found and arrested, and charged with stealing the car.

Oct. 16: A man was arrested and charged with petty theft at Home Depot at 60 SW 12Ave.

Oct. 19: A man was seen stealing audio marine speakers valued at $520 from West Marine at 110 N. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 14: Police responded to an alarm call at 3098 N. Federal Hwy. A perimeter search was conducted and the call was cleared. There were no signs of forced entry.

Oct. 15: Police responded to numerous alarm calls at 2550 NE 31Ct. It was determined to be a false alarm and that a realtor was on site.

Oct. 15: An alarm went off for the patio and family room at 2330 NE 28 St. The owner was home and it was determined to be a false alarm.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)