Posted on 19 December 2019 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 4: A man and a woman reported their vehicle was stolen while the man was doing yard work. The incident was reported at 361 SW 15 St.

Dec. 4: A man was arrested for stealing $344 worth of merchandise from Walgreens at 1041 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Dec. 5: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle parked at 120 SE 7 St. and stole a backpack with several items.

Dec. 5: A woman working at Deerfield Beach Storage at 950 S. Powerline Rd. reported that someone drove a truck over a chain link fence causing about $1,000 in damage.

Dec. 6: A woman reported that a neighbor cut down about $3,000 worth of bamboo plants on her property at 812 SE 9 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 9: A credit card was found near the tot lot at 3500 NE 27 Ave.

Dec. 7: Police responded to an alarm call at 2730 NE 40 St. The perimeter was found secure.

Dec. 7: A resident found a machete on the grass across the street at 2622 NE 26 St. It was brought to the police department and placed into evidence for disposal.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

