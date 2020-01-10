Deerfield Beach shooting leaves two victims; one dies

Posted on 10 January 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman with injuries that were not life threatening in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to 175 SW 3 St. in Deerfield Beach and found an adult male, Keirson Avery Wilson-Forte, lying in the street with gunshot wounds. A second victim, Tara Nicole Bostick, was located at 288 SW 5 St. in Deerfield Beach with gunshot wounds after deputies learned that she drove there. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victims to Broward Health North where Wilson-Forte was pronounced dead and Bostick was treated for injuries.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are currently investigating, and the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Reynolds at 954-321-4328. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.