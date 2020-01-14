Trail of the Honey Bees Walking Tour

Posted on 14 January 2020 by JLusk

There is something buzzing in Pompano Beach. On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center, at 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., there will be the first-ever walking tour of the Trail of the Honey Bees.



The trail is part of the city’s Mosaic Team program which began in 2016. The program consists of three phases. Trail of the Honey Bees is part of the first phase. The city commissioned lead artist Sonata Kazimieraitiene to work with five approved apprentices to create 35 mosaics displayed throughout the Innovative District connecting multiple cultural facilities through artwork and education. The original source of the honey bee image can be seen in the metal railings of the Ali Cultural Arts’ roof parapet. The Trail of the Honey Bees encourages a spirit of unity to connect both sides of Dixie Highway.



The focal point of the trail is on the honey bee and the vegetation it helps pollinate. Pompano Beach was built by a rich agricultural community. Without the help of the honey bee and continued education on the importance of the bee, the agricultural community as a whole is at stake.



Those participating in the walking trail will meet at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center at 10 a.m. From there, the participants will be transported to the starting point of the trail, 731 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Jr., and begin their tour, which features pop up activities and events leading back to the Pompano Cultural Center for a final extravaganza! The entire event will take approximately four hours. Refreshments will be provided.



Other projects associated with phase one of the Mosaic Team include Music Leads the Way, which consists of four music themed mosaic murals located at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater: Community, a 16 x 8 ft. mosaic mural located at the Charlotte Burrie Community Center, which is set to be open soon, and Wow, a 10 ft. diameter floor mosaic located at the gazebo on the northeast corner of West Palm Aire Drive and Oaks Drive.



For more information on the Trail of the Honey Bees or the city’s Public Art Program, call 954-545-7800, ext. 3813 or e-mail laura.atria@copbfl.com.