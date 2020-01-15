Don’t miss the Festival of the Arts–Jan. 25-26

The City of Deerfield Beach and Deerfield Beach Cultural Committee is excited to present the 40th Annual Festival of the Arts. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. south of the International Fishing Pier, 200 NE 21 Ave., providing a scenic background.

The Festival of the Arts is a deep-rooted, multi–day art festival that features over 130 juried artists from all over the United States along with continuous live music, a student art exhibit, a variety of food vendors, refreshments and a wine garden.

All event related details are available online at www.dfb.city/FOA.

For more information, call the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429 or visit www.dfb.city/foa