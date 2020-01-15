Worth the Drive: Delray Beach Fashion Show

Posted on 15 January 2020 by Rachel Galvin

Fashion Lovers & Football Lovers combine in this year’s Delray Beach Fashion Show, which will be held Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 throughout downtown Delray. Since the “Big Game” is on our home turf this year, the fashion fest is celebrating Super Bowl style. Although there are events that are themed around football, the fashion, of course, is not just about the game.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 6 to 9 p.m.: Fashion Bowl “54”–Kickoff Runway Show & Studio 54 Dance

The festivities begin Jan. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Fashion Bowl “54” — a kickoff runway show and Studio 54 dance party along Atlantic Avenue. The event will be centered outside The Colony Hotel (at 525 E. Atlantic Ave.) Tickets are $35 for runway seating and include a special gift bag and chance to receive a Fashion Week prize. You can stand to watch the show for free. Over 30 retailers will showcase their best. There will be other opportunities, such as light bites for SUPER Fashion Pass holders, music spun by DJ Parisi Events and plenty of specialty boutiques to peruse. Attire: Studio 54 (Be ready to dance!)

Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 to 9 p.m.: Art & Couture All-Stars – Designer Fashion Show & Art Experience

There will be an exclusive designer runway show outside in front of the Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, followed by “Art Couture: The Intersection of Art and Fashion” exhibition and reception inside. Enjoy a meet-and-greet with local Delray Beach designers after the show. Tickets are $50 for runway seating and reception. Free to stand and watch runway show. Only ticketed persons are allowed entry to museum. Proceeds benefit Old School Square. Attire is Evening Casual.

Friday, Jan. 31, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Half-time & High Heels Presented by Vince Canning Shoes – Resort Wear Luncheon Show

Come on out to CHE!!! Restaurant, at 900 E Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach. Enjoy lunch, entertainment, a RTW fashion show, silent auction and more. Tickets are $50 per person, including lunch, a signature cocktail and the fashion show, as well as a ticket for a chance to win the Fashion Week Grand Prize. Event benefits the Achievement Centers for Children and Families. Attire: Resort Casual.

Friday, Jan. 31, 6 to 10:30 p.m.: Old School Square Super Pep Rally – Swim & Active Wear Show with Free Concert & Tailgate Games

Now, this event is a bit different and goes along with the football theme. At

Old School Square Park and Pavilion, 51 N. Swinton Ave., there will be a special family-friendly event, including high school marching bands, cheerleaders, the National Anthem, meet-and-greet with NFL Alumni and local football legends. This is a tailgate party like no other! There will not only be food and beverage vendors on-site, but games like cornhole, football toss, ting toss, bocce ball and more. Visit the Delray Beach Fashion Week Experience booth to meet the models, get your Fashion Week bag and get the opportunity to shop the runway. At 8:30 p.m., the Swim & Active Wear Show begins. Attire: Game Day.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Downtown Shop the Runway Blitz – Boutique Shopping Event

Shop the Runway is back by popular demand! You can hop on a shopping shuttle and buy some of the hot looks you saw on the runway! For every purchase made, you receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several awesome prizes. The event, which begins at Rose’s Daughter (169 NE 2 Ave.) includes a continental breakfast, coffee and a mimosa. Enjoy a post-event reception at L’Acqua Ristorante Italiano. Attendees will receive a Fashion Week SWAG bag with coupons to participating retailers. Visit www.DelrayFashionWeek.com for a list of the participating retailers. The event will take place throughout Delray Beach. Tickets are $25 and include a welcome reception, SWAG bag, shuttle transportation and the post-event reception. Proceeds benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families. Event happens rain or shine. Attire: Casual (wear comfy shoes for walking!)

Sunday, Feb. 2, 4 to 10 p.m.: Celebrate the Big Game 2020 – Brunching, Shopping & Community Watch Party

Come to the Old School Square Park, at 51 N Swinton Ave., for the Community Watch Party to watch the Big Game on the lawn after shopping and brunching daylong. There is free parking at all downtown garages. The screen is 13 x 27 ft! The game starts at 6 p.m. It is free to attend (donations to Old School Square accepted).

SUPER Fashion Pass: Want to do Delray Fashion Week in style? Become a real VIP with the SUPER Fashion Pass! This limited pass is $175.00 and includes a reserved VIP seat to all runway shows, admission to the Half-Time & High Heels Luncheon and Downtown Shop The Runway Shopping Blitz. A VIP Lanyard & tag, VIP Receptions at the Opening Show, a “fast track” line at the Old School Pep Rally NFL Alumni meet-and-greet, and a special edition of the 2020 Fashion Week VIP SWAG bag by designer Amanda Perna. Runway show reserved seat tickets and other event tickets range from $25-$50. All proceeds benefit the Achievement Centers for Children & Families and Old School Square.

The SUPER Fashion Pass and runway show reserved seat tickets are available at www.DelrayFashionWeek.com,