Posted on 21 January 2020 by JLusk

District 4 Commissioner Todd Drosky is happy to host Saturday office hours, Feb. 1, 2020, at City Hall located at 150 NE 2 Ave., Deerfield Beach. Vice Mayor Drosky will be available to meet with constituents on an appointment basis, between the hours of 10 a.m. to noon.

To schedule an appointment, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.