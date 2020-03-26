DB City Facility Closures

All citywide communication can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and City News on the City website For general inquires Monday through Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM, please call 954-480-4200 or email at web.cityclerk@dfb.city.All citywide communication can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and City News on the City website www.dfb.city

To do its part to control the spread of COVID-19, the City of Deerfield Beach has closed all City facilities to the public. Residents who need assistance with essential City functions must make an appointment with the corresponding department. Below is a comprehensive list of facilities, departments, services, and contact information. Please note these closures will remain in effect until further notice.City Hall is closed to the public, with limited operations by City employees.The Cashier’s Office, Utility Billing, and Parking Enforcement are now taking online payments, mail-in payments, or use of the dropbox outside the main entrance of City Hall from the parking lot.For all Finance inquiries, call 954-480-4227 or email web.finance@dfb.city .– All City parks and recreational facilities are closed. This includes playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis center, municipal swimming pools, pavilions, picnic tables, and recreational centers.– The International Fishing Pier has reduced its hours of operation from 6 AM – Midnight daily and is only open to Deerfield Beach residents for fishing only. There is no sightseeing available.– All beaches are closed in the State of Florida per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-70.– The Pioneer Park and Villages of Hillsboro boat ramps are closed.– Cemetery services are available by appointment only at 954-571-2672.All Parks & Recreation inquiries can be emailed to web.parks@dfb.city .– Planning, Landscape, and Certificates of Use services are available by appointment only 8 AM – 5 PM, Mon-Fri. Please call 954-480-4206 to make an appointment.– Building Services and Code Compliance Services are available by appointment only 7 AM – 4 PM, Mon-Fri. Please call 954-480-4238 to make an appointment.– Inspections are still taking place by appointment only.– All payments can be made online or by use of the dropbox outside the main entrance of City Hall from the parking lot.Planning & Development services inquiries can be sent to web.code@dfb.city– All residential solid waste and recycling collections continue as normal until further notice.– The Drop-Off Center is closed until further notice.– For changes to your commercial and roll-off-services, please call 954-480-4391.– Payments can be made by phone, online, mail, or by use of the dropbox outside the main entrance of City Hall from the parking lot.For Sustainable Management inquires, please call 954-480-4391 between the hours 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM, Mon – Fri, or email web.solidwaste@dfb.city .Economic Development is helping local businesses with disaster funding applications and business assistance by phone. To schedule an appointment or for inquiries, please call 954-857-9793.Community Development is not taking any new grant applications at this time. Appointments are available for those with existing applications. Please call 954-480-6420 for all inquiries, or email communitydevelopment2@dfb.city.The Center’s Alzheimer’s Daycare and Preschool are closed. The Community Bus Shuttles, Express I & II, are running Mon – Fri, 8 AM – 4 PM until further notice. Counseling services and meal deliveries are still taking place as needed.For more information and referral services, please contact 954-480-4449.– Water and Waste Water Services are operating normally.– To report street light outages, traffic and walkway hazards, and traffic signal malfunctions, or any water or wastewater issues, please call 954-480-4400/954-480-4270.– Engineering permit services are available by appointment only. Please call 954-480-4400/954-480-4270 to make an appointment.– The non-public safety after hours and weekend emergency services call line is 954-480-4370.

The City of Deerfield Beach will be providing updates related to COVID-19 and impacts to the community and city services through the following social media handles: