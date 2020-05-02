Give the gift of art for #GivingTuesday

Posted on 02 May 2020 by JLusk

The Boca Raton Museum of Art & Art School has developed a unique program to give back to front line heroes at this time by giving the gift of art and you can help!

Everyone who gives $50 or more to their Heroes Fund by May 5 will have their funds matched in order to provide a free Household Membership to a First Responder or Frontline Hero. The membership is valid from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of 2021.

Everyone who donates will be listed in their next MUSE magazine along with stories from Frontline Heroes.

If you prefer to give your gift offline, please call 561-392-2500, ext. 206 or 212. Or mail a check to 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 (Attn: HEROES FUND)