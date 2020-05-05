Salvation Army seeks food donations

Posted on 05 May 2020 by JLusk

The Salvation Army of Broward County is in dire need of non-perishable food items to help replenish its Food Pantry for the upcoming Thursday, May 7, community distribution. Items needed include all canned goods (beans/vegetables, fruit, meat and milk), rice, boxed cereals, pastas and sauces, peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal, granola bars, snacks and other pre-prepared shelf-stable meals.

Presently, The Salvation Army of Broward County is feeding thousands of residents-in-need through its Food Pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Thursday, trusted Army experts provide non-perishable items and other pantry goods to hundreds of underserved families and the number is growing. Since the Stay-at-Home order went into effect, the nonprofit organization has seen a 264% increase in need for pantry food distribution services. The organization also provides meals-to-go services for the homeless, its residents and other impoverished individuals.

Individuals and organizations interested in donating food can drop-off directly at The Salvation Army of Broward Headquarters on Broward Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. To make a delivery outside of those hours, or to donate funds, please contact Alyse Gossman, director of development, at (954) 712-2431 or at Alyse.Gossman@uss.salvtionarmy.org.

Food drop-offs can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Food Pantry distribution is set for Thursday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, distribution. Dropoffs can be made at The Salvation Army of Broward County, 1445 W. Broward Blvd. in Ft. Lauderdale.