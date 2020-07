Posted on 14 July 2020 by JLusk

Although it does not seem totally clear the way in which students will return to school, which is slated to begin Aug. 19 in Broward County, one thing does seem sure… There will still be a Back to School Tax Holiday again this year. This time, it will be held Aug. 7 to 9. To see all the details of what is included and what is not, visit https://revenuelaw.floridarevenue.com/LawLibraryDocuments/2020/06/TIP-123084_TIP_20A01-04_FINAL_RLL.pdf