Broward County to start 100% online

Posted on 23 July 2020 by JLusk

During a school board workshop held July 22, Superintendent Runcie said that school will not be returning as usual this year. The date of August 19 for the beginning of the school year will remain, however, instruction will 100% be online for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, during the lengthy workshop, they discussed different options for students of varying grade levels, including having morning and evening class time to help parents work around work schedules. Runcie said that teachers will be getting extra training in teaching in the online environment before returning to instruction. There also are certain exceptions to the online option, including for students with disabilities, those who speak a foreign languagethose who need to get into a lab for advanced science, career and technical education and basically those who need extra help.