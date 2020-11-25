Winter Youth Soccer – Register Now!

Registration is currently open and is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Dec. 1. Soccer will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and run through Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Middle School Athletics Complex, 601 SE 6 Ave. The age group ranges from 3-15, join us for fun!

To register, visit any community center or www.dfb.city/registration

For additional information, contact the Athletics Division at 954-480-4426.