Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has Reopened

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has reopened the PPP for First Draw Loans. Loans can be used to help fund payroll costs, including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to COVID-19, uninsured property damage costs caused by looting or vandalism during 2020, and certain supplier costs and expenses for operations. Borrowers can apply for a First Draw PPP Loan until March 31, 2021.

The application form can be found at: https://www.sba.gov/document/sba-form-2483-paycheck-protection-program-borrower-application-form

For additional information, contact the Department of Economic Development at 954-395-6051 or by email at economicdevelopment@deerfield-beach.com