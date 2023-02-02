Author Presentation & Scholarship Fundraiser Luncheon

Posted on 02 February 2023 by JLusk

There will be an author presentation and scholarship fundraiser luncheon on Friday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Sea Watch, at 6002 N. Ocean Blvd. in Ft. Lauderdale, featuring the author M.E. Browning. She is a Colorado Book Award winner and writes the Jo Wyatt Mysteries and the Agatha-nominated, award-winning Mer Cavallo Mysteries (as Micki Browning). Her short stories and nonfiction articles have been published in numerous magazines. As an FBI National Academy graduate, Micki worked in municipal law enforcement for more than two decades and retired as a captain before turning to a life of crime fiction. She will discuss her new book, “Mercy Creek,” a thriller about the disappearance of a young girl. Books available to buy. $55. Reservations Required.

Their annual “Dollars for Scholars” luncheon funds their local Pompano Beach scholarship for deserving women.

They also have a raffle.

The event is put on by The American Association of University Women (AAUW). For information, contact Kathy McGrath-Burger at mcgrathb@bellsouth.net or call 954-401-6430 (cell)

Visit their website: https://pompanobeach-fl.aauw.net.