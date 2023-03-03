New Fire Station Dedicated in Pompano

On February 22, Fire Station 114 has a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting ceremony. It wasn’t really a ribbon. It was a fire hose that was “uncopuled.” The fire station was named after former Fire Chief John Jurgle. Jurgle attended the event.

The new fire station includes a 13,990 square foot two-story building with CBS construction to withstand category V hurricane-force winds. The station has a standing seam metal roof, exterior impact windows and doors and concrete block and stucco finishes. Sustainable design features include Xeriscape landscaping, low-flow plumbing fixtures, a full backup generator system and more.

The building spaces include three-bay drive-through apparatus bays, a training room, a physical fitness room, a full kitchen with commercial gas appliances and stainless-steel counters, six individual bunk rooms and three individual officer’s rooms.

Jurgle was the Pompano Beach Fire Chief from 2013-2020. He served 39 years in the Pompano Beach Fire Department in positions including firefighter, paramedic, driver engineer, Lieutenant, EMS Supervisor, Assistant Chief and Chief.

The new station is located at 1499 SW 36 Avenue and will expand services to the Palm Aire community. It will also insure reduced travel times in the southwest area of the city.