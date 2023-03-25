Nicole Henry’s Soulful Sound Woos Audiences at Festival of the Arts BOCA

Posted on 25 March 2023 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The Festival of the Arts BOCA brought in some amazing talent this year, from dancers to musicians, films to authors. At the end of the week, the amazing and beautiful singer Nicole Henry took the stage at the Mizner Park Amphitheater performing songs from her latest CD “Time to Love,” which went beyond her usual Jazz repertoire. On her CD, she includes her interpretations of songs by iconic composers like James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, Sade and many others.

Her soulful melodies kept the crowd entranced and she spiced up the tempo near the end and got everyone singing. With a big smile, she charmed the audience with her music and also her musings about dreams, love and more.

Henry, who recently was the cover model for “Boca Raton Magazine,” has been a staple over the last 20 years singing her heart out in local venues, as well as touring elsewhere. Her melodies have reached the ears of happy fans around the country and in more than 20 countries.

What’s next for this songstress? You can find out more by visiting her website at www.nicolehenry.com.

The Festival of the Arts BOCA took place March 3-12. For more information, visit https://festivalboca.org. The final performance was supposed to be Sergio Mendes. He had to postpone and his new concert date is April 2 at the Florida Atlantic University’s Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium (777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33431). Get more information on the website: https://festivalboca.org.