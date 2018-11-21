HAPPENINGS

Posted on 21 November 2018 by LeslieM

Coffee & Healthy Conversations

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.

Broward Health North

201 E. Sample Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Stop by for a health checkup and cup of coffee. Includes free health screenings, such as posture evaluations, stroke risk assessments, cholesterol checks and more. There will be a physician lecture presented by Andre Landau, MD, Medical Director of Cardiac Services. To register, call 954-759-7400 and select option 5, or visit BrowardHealth.org/Events .

Broward County Wastewater Project Community Outreach Meeting

Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

1147 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, 33062

Cookies and Fashion at

FIFI’S Fine Resale Apparel

Thursday, Nov. 29, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

FIFI’S Fine Resale Apparel

306 S. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The Zonta Club of Greater Deerfield Beach invites all Fashionistas to join them on a FUNraising event. Enjoy shopping along with friendship, cookies and wine. All proceeds to support Zonta’s various local charities. For more information, contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@comcast.net or visit www.Zontadeerfieldbeach.org .

“Members Only” Holiday Party

Thursday, Nov. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House Museum

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas, sip on champagne and nibble on holiday treats as you preview this year’s fully decorated holiday home. Open beer/wine bar, live musical entertainment. Santa arrives at 7 p.m. Hot apple cider on the porch, Miss Christmas Joy and more await you as you celebrate the holidays with your friends. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or through the website starting at $35 (individual), $40 (duo) or $50 (family). For more information, visit www.samplemcdougald.org or call 754-307-5446.

District 2 Community Meeting

Thursday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Vice Mayor Gloria J. Battle invites all District 2 residents to a District Meeting. Mayor Bill Ganz has been invited to present the 2018 State of the City; therefore, all residents are welcome to attend. For more information, contact the Office of the City Manager at 954-480-4263 or visit www.Deerfield-Beach.com .

Coastal Cocktails

Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

First ferry from Sullivan Park leaves at 2:30 p.m. They will be serving light fare, wine, beer, water. There will be raffles, a silent auction and island music. Highlights will be tours of Deerfield Island Park, the Nature Center and the official presentation of their new educational Wingspan exhibit. $20 donation/per person for members and $45 non–members includes 1 year membership. This will be a unique experience to raise funds to improve the island by Friends of Deerfield Island Park. Rain Date: Sunday, Dec. 2. RSVP to iwechterman@gmail.com.

Save the Date :

Deerfield Beach Arboretum Meeting

Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Arboretum at Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach Fl, 33442

Speaker will be Kristen Hoss. She is an educator and ecological consultant who teaches the Florida Master Naturalist Program in Broward County with over 25 years of experience in marine, aquatic and terrestrial ecology, and the management of natural areas, including wildlife. You will learn the importance of native plants, as well as how to determine what plant to plant where. Light refreshments will be served. Several plant giveaways will be held. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Annie

Thursday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 23

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33445

The Wick Theatre is proud to present Annie, starring Emmy Award-winning actress Sally Struthers as Miss Hannigan. Fun for the entire family, the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit features a terrific score and tells the heartwarming tale of Little Orphan Annie, who stole the heart of a lonely millionaire. Classic songs performed with a live orchestra include “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street,” “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed without a Smile.” For tickets and showtimes, visit www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333.

3rd Annual Riptide Music Festival

Friday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 2

Ft. Lauderdale Beach

1100 Seabreeze Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

The World’s Biggest Beach Party will feature more than 30 bands, including the following (more to be announced soon):

• Friday, Nov. 30 – The Jacksons, Sheila E., Lisa Lisa, Baha Men & The Sugar Hill Gang

• Saturday, Dec. 1 – Panic! at the Disco, Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, Blue October, Bishop Briggs, Sir Sly, Alice Merton, Bob Moses, The Driver Era Dreamers, lovelytheband & Superorganism

• Sunday, Dec. 2 – 311, Live, Matt and Kim, Third Eye Blind, Collective Soul, Sugar Ray, Everclear, Crystal Method, Just Loud & Silent Rivals