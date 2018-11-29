Bucks win again; one game from state championship game

Posted on 29 November 2018 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

The Deerfield Beach High School football team is within two games of going where no previous team has gone – a state championship.

After his team dismantled visiting Miramar, Plantation, and Palm Beach Central in successive weeks, the Bucks (12-1) have undefeated Miami Columbus (13-0) coming to town on Friday night for the Class 8A state semifinal with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

Deerfield Beach football coach Jevon Glenn believes the home field advantage will pay off.

“We have a lot of respect for that program and what they have done over the years and this year,” said Glenn, whose team downed Palm Beach Central, 21-6, last Friday night. “It is time to go after it and we are ready. Two years ago, we got close when we got to this round and lost to Southridge.”

The Bucks reached the state final in 2005 when they lost to Palm Beach Gardens, 49-29, at Dolphin Stadium, now known as Hard Rock Stadium.

“Our motto all year has been, ‘let’s make history,’ Glenn said. “We are trying to do something that has never been done around here. I told our guys, and I put the onus on them to make a new culture around here.”

It also pays off to have junior running back Jaylan Knighton, who carried 23 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns. With the effort, he has padded his season totals to 2,045 yards and 28 total touchdowns this season.

The Oklahoma commit, who rushed for a school-record 347 yds. in a win over Taravella earlier this season, scored on runs of 1 and 8 yds. as the Bucks seized a 14-0 halftime lead.

After Palm Beach Central (11-2) cut the lead to 14-6 on a Charles Stewart 5 yd. TD run, the Bucks padded their lead to 21-6 on a 26 yd. pass from Derohn King to Dashaun Davis with 2:43 left in the third quarter. The Broncos had won 11 straight coming into the game, with their other loss coming to Atlantic, 14-0 in the first week of the season.

“We are going to be here for the long haul,” said Glenn, whose only loss this season came at the hands of St. Thomas Aquinas, 38-6 six games ago. “For some of these kids, this is their second time in four years playing in the state semifinal game.

“We told them after the game that we want to set the bar at the highest of the high and be state champion,” Glenn added. “We will let the kids that come after them follow. We are going to live in the moment. We’re peaking at the right time.

Obviously we’ve got a ways to go, but we’re playing really good football right now both sides of the ball.”

Glenn said he knows what to expect from the Explorers, who entered the game having outscored the opposition, 456-154. They were on a six-game winning streak last year before they were upset by Miami High in the regional finals.

Deerfield Beach, on the other hand, has outscored its opponents, 399-125, and are riding a six-game winning streak.

“I know that (Miami) Columbus is a very disciplined, well-coached team,” Glenn said. “They have a lot of great athletes and it is going to be a battle of two good football teams.”