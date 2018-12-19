Bisons fall in AYFL Super Bowl

Posted on 19 December 2018 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

The Deerfield Beach Bisons 13-Under team made program history as it reached the American Youth Football League Super Bowl at PAL Field in Plantation. The Bisons finished the regular season with an 8-2 mark and defeated the previously undefeated Colts, from Cooper City/Davie, 33-20 in the second round of the playoffs to advance to the title game where they fell to host Plantation, 22-6. The winning Wildcats wound up the year at 13-0.

Deerfield Beach’s D’mitre Nazaire scored the lone touchdown for the Bisons that cut the deficit to 14-6 with three minutes remaining in the third quarter before Plantation added a late score to put the title game away.

The Bisons’ victory over the Colts avenged a 24-14 setback in Week 11, while the other setback during the season for the Bisons came in week three when they lost 28-0 to Plantation. Deerfield Beach opened the playoffs with a 33-6 win over Coral Springs and then topped the Colts.

“We accomplished a lot of great things during the season,” said Deerfield Beach coach Corey Collins, whose team traveled to Atlanta for a preseason tournament and reached the Super Bowl in just the third year that Deerfield Beach has been a member of the AYFL. “It was a bitter defeat at the end, but I am proud of the boys and what we were able to do during the season.”

Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association

The Pompano Beach Women’s Golf Association is in its 63rdyear and once again staged several outstanding golf outings in the past few weeks.

Sandra Gore took first place in the Low Net in Classes tournament on Dec. 4 when she shot a 71 and won tiebreaker over Nancy Rack for the A Flight Division honors. Janet Stuart cruised to the B Flight title when she carded a 67 to top runner-up Deb Ladig, who shot 73.

In the C-Flight Division, Vonnie Okeefe shot a 71 to win over Phyllis Maillet (75), while Alberta Bove shot 66 to win the D-Flight by two strokes over Ellie Depasquale.

The women played a Scramble event on Nov. 27 with Mimi Denoma, Ann Symonds and Darlene Sesto taking top honors with a 70, while Deb Brown, Phyllis Maillet, Lynn Goodman and Anita Macmichael carded a 73 to finish three strokes back in second place.

The previous week, in the Class Team Battle, capturing the top honors with a 71.75 were Janet Tomchik, Deann Baumann, Sue Bardhi, Janet Stuart (B Flight), while finishing in second were the C Flight group of Ann Symonds, Lori Tarmey, Liette Brabant, Wiltrud Messinger, Vonnie Okeefe, Lynn Goodman (72.50).

Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association held their Partners AB and CD – One Best Ball tournament on the Pines Course on Nov. 21.

Winning the Partners Classes A&B Flight with a net score of 57 was Chuck Brown and Neil Wilson. One shot back at 58 were Gary Gill and Bill Hadersbeck, while Andy Burt and Pete Strychowskyj shot 59 to finish third.

Winning the Partners Classes C&D Flight were Don Worrell and Gene Stoller with a 60. Jerry Goodman and Tim O’Brien shot a 63 and won the tiebreaker on the back nine with a 31, while Jim Blake and Willie Smith also shot a 63 and had a 32 on the back nine.

Terry Denoma hit his shot on the Par-3, 15th hole 6 ft., 4 in. from the cup to take closest to the pin honors in the field of 38 players.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association also held an Individual Play on Nov. 28 on the Pines Course. It featured Low Gross and Low Net in Classes and Bob VanZandt carded an 82 to take Low Gross honors in the A Class. For Low Net honors in the A Class Division, Jacques Patry shot a 69 to take the top honors, while George Disch shot a 70 to finish second.

In the Class B Division, Jim Muschany carded an 89 to win Low Gross honors, while Jim DeCicco shot a 69 to take first place, while Bob Schurr carded a 70 to finish second. Bart Valerio shot 93 to win the Class C Low Gross title, while Don Worrell shot 75 to win Low Net in the division and Dennis Rooy shot 76 and won in a tiebreaker to finish third.

Scott Feinman won the Class D Division Low Gross title with a 94. Brian Nixon (68) and Paul Murphy (70) were first and second respectively in the Low Net standings.

Al DiBenedetto bested the 43-player field by winning the Closest to the Pin contest on the 15th hole.

The Pompano Beach Men’s Golf Association followed that tournament up with a Two Best Ball of Foursome event on Dec. 5.

The team of Al DiBenedetto, Dave Dowling, Dennis Sejda and Carlo Spirito shot a Low Net score of 117 to take first place. Finishing in second was the team of Chuck Brown, Jim Muschany, Tim O’Brien and Bert Welage shot a 119 and won the tiebreaker with a score of 34. Andy Burt, Jim Dunn, Bob Mascatello and Bob VanZandt shot a 119 and won the tiebreaker with a score of 37 to finish third, while the team of Bill Delaney, Charles MacMichael, Bill O’Brien and Willie Smith shot a 120 and won the tiebreaker with a score of 58 to finish fourth.

Al DiBenedetto won the Closest to the pin contest on the 17th hole when his shot came to rest 14 ft. 3 in. from the pin. There were 50 players in the field.