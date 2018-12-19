HAPPENINGS

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point —
Meeting & Presentation
Thursday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lighthouse Point Yacht Club
2701 NE 42 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Speaker will be Jason Liechty, senior environmental coordinator, Broward County Planning & Community Resilience Division. Presentation will be “Rising to the Challenge of Our Rising Seas.” This meeting is open and free to the public. For more information, e-mail Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point at www.lhpgc.org.
Holiday Party
Thursday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m.
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Hosted by Suzy Hammer, event will include stories, humor & songs for the whole family!
Decorate a Donut
Friday, Dec. 21, 3 to 6 p.m.
The Dandee Donut Factory
1422 S. Federal Hwy.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Kids will receive a free donut that they will get to decorate themselves. For more information, call 954-531-1990.
Christmas Eve Worship Service
Monday, Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s Anglican Church
1416 SE 2 Terr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Lessons and carols, midnight mass, seasonal refreshments. All are welcome. For more information, call 954-695-0336.
Save the Date:
32nd Annual Boca Fest
Saturday, Jan. 12 & Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6000 Glades Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Free admission, Juried outdoor showcase produced by Howard Alan Events, featuring original art handmade in America, with over 175 exhibitors from throughout Florida and the United States. Prices of art are set to suit all budgets. All artists are on-site for the duration of the festival. Pet friendly (leashed pets). Vast array of artistic media featured, including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. For more information, visit www.artfestival.com, e-mail info@artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.