HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 December 2018 by LeslieM

Garden Club of Lighthouse Point —

Meeting & Presentation

Thursday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Speaker will be Jason Liechty, senior environmental coordinator, Broward County Planning & Community Resilience Division. Presentation will be “Rising to the Challenge of Our Rising Seas.” This meeting is open and free to the public. For more information, e-mail Caroline Steffen at c.caroline.steffen@aol.com or visit The Garden Club of Lighthouse Point at www.lhpgc.org .

Holiday Party

Thursday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by Suzy Hammer, event will include stories, humor & songs for the whole family!

Decorate a Donut

Friday, Dec. 21, 3 to 6 p.m.

The Dandee Donut Factory

1422 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Kids will receive a free donut that they will get to decorate themselves. For more information, call 954-531-1990.

Christmas Eve Worship Service

Monday, Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

1416 SE 2 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Lessons and carols, midnight mass, seasonal refreshments. All are welcome. For more information, call 954-695-0336.

Save the Date :

32nd Annual Boca Fest

Saturday, Jan. 12 & Sunday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6000 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431