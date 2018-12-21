Precautionary Boil Water Alert Lifted–west Deerfield

Posted on 21 December 2018 by JLusk

Effective immediately, the Dec. 18, 2018 “Precautionary Boil Water Alert” is hereby lifted. All bacterial test results showed no contamination entered our drinking water system. Therefore, be advised that your water is safe to drink and use for all household purposes.

This alert was issued to about 2800 residents who live in certain western portions of Deerfield Beach after a 12-inch pipe located behind the Shoppes at Deerfield Mall (3668 W. Hillsboro Blvd) burst. The water main break caused the pressure in the pipe to drop below 20 psi, which required a precautionary boil water alert to those consumers who are in the affected areas.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Deerfield Beach Water Dept., at 954-480-4370.